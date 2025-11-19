A video of a seven-year-old Japanese girl speaking fluent Kannada has gone viral, earning widespread praise from Kannadigas worldwide and sparking a broader conversation on language learning and cultural respect.

The clip, shared widely on Reddit, features the girl, identified as Konatsu, delivering a clear and confident message in Kannada: “Namaskara, Kannada language is beautiful, it is easy to speak, sweet to hear, and if you are born, you should be born in Kannada naadu, thank you.” The video quickly gained momentum, collecting more than a thousand upvotes and over 250 comments.

Konatsu’s pronunciation and ease with the language captivated viewers during the Rajyotsava celebrations, where she showcased her proficiency in Kannada. She recently chose Kannada as her second language, drawing warm appreciation from teachers, classmates and Kannadigas who saw her effort as a genuine gesture of respect for the local culture.

Captions praising her performance circulated alongside the clip. One read, “A Japanese kid speaking cleaner Kannada than half the people who’ve lived here 10+ years.” Another said, “It’s funny how someone from another country puts in effort to learn the local language. Meanwhile, some internal migrants act like Kannada is optional DLC.”

The discussion soon shifted to a debate on language learning. While some noted that children pick up languages quickly, others defended long-term residents from other states, saying work and family responsibilities leave little time to learn a new language. One user commented, “People living here for 10+ years are probably adults trying to make ends meet… Learning Kannada may be low on their list. Every language deserves respect.”

A few users also urged caution in using the term “migrants,” calling it insensitive when referring to fellow Indians.