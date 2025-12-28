Meerut: A viral video showing a physical fight between two female students inside a college campus in Meerut has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to safety concerns and student behaviour on educational premises.

The clip, widely shared on platforms such as Instagram and X, shows two girls arguing before the confrontation turns physical.

According to sources, the altercation stemmed from a dispute over a boyfriend. Several students can be seen standing nearby as the situation escalates, with no immediate intervention visible in that viral video.

The incident reportedly took place during college hours on campus. While the exact date of the altercation has not been officially confirmed, the video began circulating online earlier this week, triggering mixed reactions from viewers.

College authorities have not yet issued a formal statement on the matter. However, sources said the administration is aware of the video and may initiate an internal inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the fight.

