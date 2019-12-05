Ranchi: A video showing MS Dhoni humming to the tune of an old Hindi song has been going viral on social media. An Instagram user posted a video of Dhoni singing an old Hindi song at a party.

“WARNING: PLS WATCH AT UR OWN RISK… The very talented Mr Mahi … @mahi7781 pls dont kill me for postin dis one !!! But dis awaaz had to b shared !! @sakshisingh_r urs comin soon,’ the post said.

The video reportedly is of a gathering hosted by MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni for singer Jassie Gill and his crew members. Recently, Jassie Gill had shared a picture of celebrating his 31st birthday with Dhoni and Sakshi.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who has not played after India’s semifinal exit in the World Cup in July, has so far refused to talk much regarding his future. At an event in Mumbai, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

But Ganguly said there was “absolute clarity” among the team think-tank on how to deal with Dhoni’s future.

“No no, there is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform. There is absolute clarity on MS Dhoni and you’ll find out in time,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by Ajanta Shoes.

“There’s transparency between the Board, MS and the selectors. When you deal with such champions — MS Dhoni is an unbelievable athlete for India — certain things have to be kept within the closed doors. It’s very transparent and everybody knows where they stand.”