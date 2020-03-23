Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently not in India, but she also participated in PM Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew clapping initiative from her home in US.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a video in which she is seen clapping for those who are working round the clock to save lives from coronavirus.

“People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling by COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn’t be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit.#jantacurfewIndia,” she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka, who was last seen in “The Sky Is Pink”, will be next seen in Netflix’s “The White Tiger”.