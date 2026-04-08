Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officials carried out raids at the premises of Additional Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra Mohanty of the Irrigation Circle over allegations of disproportionate assets.

The searches are being conducted simultaneously at six locations. Vigilance teams are carrying out raids in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jajpur.

During the searches, officials reportedly seized several documents and valuables from Mohanty’s residence and associated premises, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore.

Officials said searches are still in progress. Further details will be shared once the operation is complete.