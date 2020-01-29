Rayagada: Police Wednesday rescued two sisters from Mankadjhola village in the district after they were allegedly beaten up by locals and locked inside a room over suspected witchcraft practice and sorcery.

The incident is the fallout of the death of Santosh Jani (35) in the village due to paralysis.

The villagers held the two sisters, Sabita Jani and Garma Mudul, responsible for the death due to black magic and witchcraft.

As a result, the villagers beat up the duo and locked them inside a room.

On being informed, Rayagada police reached the spot and rescued the sisters. Police patrolling has been intensified in the village to avoid any untoward incident.