Kendrapara: Protesting illegal detention of a few fellow villagers by police, villagers of Koro under Nikirai police station Tuesday detained a police jeep and police staff while the latter were going to drop him.

According to Kabuli Barik, IIC of Nikirai police station, Niranjan Nayak alias Babu of Koro married to daughter of Karuni Sahu of Tanara village. But due to a feud between the couple, Niranjan’s wife committed suicide by leaving her one-and-half-year-old daughter back.

Later, in-laws of Niranjan took their granddaughter and did not give opportunity to Niranjan to mingle with her daughter. As a result, Niranjan knocked the doors of SDM–cum-sub collector’s court at Kendrapara by filing a misc case to take possession of his daughter in 2017. The SDM court directed Nikirai police to produce the girl before the SDM court.

Wednesday morning, ASI of Nikirai police station Nikunja Bihari Pradhan went to Koro village and asked Niranjan Nayak to come to police station as a warrant had been pending against his name without properly crosschecking the direction of the SDM. Niranjan came with the ASI. He was allegedly misbehaved by police on way and at the police station.

The Nikirai police later produced Niranjan before SDM–cum-sub collector. But, the police without verifying the order nabbed Niranjan. As a result, they went to release him at his house.

Niranjan alleged that he was ill-treated by the ASI at the police station. Locals and women SHG members along with his family members detained the police jeep including the police personnel at their village.

The IIC of Nikirai, Kabuli Barik, acting on a tip-off, rushed to the spot and managed to pacify the mob by begging apology on behalf of the errant ASI for wrongly detaining Niranjan. Later, villagers released the police jeep, said Barik, the IIC.

PNN