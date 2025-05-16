Sambalpur: A senior student of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district has been suspended Thursday from the hostel for three months following his involvement in a ragging incident reported May 7. The disciplinary action was taken by the institute’s anti-ragging cell, which also issued a directive barring the student from residing in any hostel of VIMSAR during the suspension period.

The decision came after a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee held Thursday afternoon, chaired by VIMSAR Princiapl-cum-Dean Dr Pradip Kumar Mohanty. Other attendees included Prof Ashok Nayak, Prof Jayashree Dora, Prof LK Singh, a representative from a social outfit, and a member of a media organisation. Neither the accused student nor his guardian was present at the meeting. The institute has formally informed them of the suspension through official communication. It has come to light that a junior student had gone to Hostel No-7 for dinner May 7 night. During this time, he encountered a senior student. As the junior was leaving, the senior allegedly followed him and attempted to assault him with a knife. Fortunately, friends of the junior student intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

Later that night, the junior student reported the incident to the authorities at VIMSAR. Later, the student’s father arrived at VIMSAR the next day and a formal written complaint was lodged with the institute’s Anti-Ragging Cell.

In response, the Dean, immediately constituted a sub-committee to investigate the matter and submit a report. The committee members separately questioned the victim and the accused student and later submitted its fi ndings to the VIMSAR authorities. Based on the report, disciplinary action was taken against the senior student during a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Cell chaired by Dr Mohanty Thursday.