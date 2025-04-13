In a video that’s doing the rounds on social media, a seemingly ordinary road rage incident between an e-rickshaw driver and a car passenger quickly spirals into a full-blown street drama — ending with one man running for dear life and the internet buzzing with conspiracy theories.

The viral video, shot by a bystander standing several metres away, opens with an e-rickshaw driver furiously stepping out of his vehicle to confront the occupants of a black Mahindra Xylo.

In a fit of rage, the driver can be seen banging the bonnet of the SUV and retrieving an iron rod from his vehicle, brandishing it menacingly.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

Kalesh b:w Car Driver and E-Rickshaw Driver (Wait for the End) pic.twitter.com/0mfkJhAO19 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 13, 2025

But just as things look set to boil over, the unexpected happens. A passenger calmly steps out of the car holding what appears to be an assault rifle. Within seconds, the tables turn. The e-rickshaw driver, who moments earlier was ready to throw hands, is seen dropping his bravado and fleeing the scene.

The video has gone viral across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp.

While many netizens are left shocked by the presence of a firearm in broad daylight, others are calling the video “too dramatic to be real.”

A growing section of X users suspects the entire incident might be staged.

One user tweeted, “Looks like scripted.”

Another user wrote, “100% scripted, passable acting though.”

PNN