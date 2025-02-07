Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh has been making headlines for various reasons, and this time, it’s not just about the spiritual gatherings but also an unexpected game of cricket.

This year babas known for their unique personas—such as Rabri Baba, Environment Baba, and IITian Baba—have captured online attention, and now, a viral video of babas playing cricket with the public has added to the buzz.

The clip, shared by X user Jitendra Pratap Singh (@jpsin1), shows a group of babas in Prayagraj taking to the cricket field, effortlessly smashing shots while dressed in traditional attire. Enthusiastic spectators can be seen cheering, capturing photos, and recording videos of the spirited match.



Captioned in Hindi as “Babas enjoying a game of cricket in their free time during Maha Kumbh,” the video quickly gained traction on social media. One user called it “a beautiful sight,” while another humorously dubbed it the “Mahakumbh Naga League.”

The unexpected sporting moment has left netizens entertained, proving that Maha Kumbh isn’t just about spirituality—it’s also a place for surprises.

PNN & Agencies