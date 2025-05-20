Imagine this: you’re driving alone down a dark, deserted road at night. It’s silent, eerie, and you’re just hoping to get home without any surprises. Suddenly, your headlights catch something ahead—a roadblock. Next to it stands a man, clearly holding a weapon.

Creepy, right? Now, picture another guy running out of the darkness. Your instincts kick in—you slam the car into reverse. Fast.

That’s exactly what a driver in Bangladesh did, and lucky for us (and maybe not so lucky for the robbers), the entire scene was caught on the car’s dashcam. The clip, which has now become a viral video, shows the driver backing away as more and more men—armed with torches in one hand and weapons in the other—start appearing out of nowhere.

It’s like something straight out of a thriller movie. One of the attackers even hurls his weapon at the car in a last-ditch attempt to stop the escape, but the driver keeps cool and manages to get away unharmed.

The video was shared online with the caption: “Dashcam captures failed robbery attempt in Bangladesh as quick-thinking driver escapes ambush.”

Watch the viral video:

It didn’t take long for the internet to jump in with reactions.

“Is this the worst robbery attempt in history?” one user commented.

Another wrote: “How many guys are there? They just keep appearing?”

Well, bad night for the robbers, lucky break for the driver—and a wild story for the rest of us.

PNN