A shocking viral video has surfaced online, capturing a rare moment of bravery on a city street.

Two men on a bike, with the pillion rider holding a gun, were seen threatening a lone pedestrian at night.

The victim, seemingly scared, obeyed the miscreants and handed over his smartphone and other belongings.

Watch the viral video:

However, even after the surrender, the pillion rider didn’t ride away. Instead, he accused the pedestrian of hiding something in his pocket and demanded more.

Sensing an opportunity, the pedestrian suddenly grabbed the gun from the miscreant and opened fire. The miscreant tried to regain control, but the pedestrian kept firing.

Both of them moved out of the CCTV frame during the scuffle.

Meanwhile, the biker, clearly shocked, restarted the motorcycle and fled the scene. The pedestrian was last seen chasing him on foot as the viral video came to an abrupt end.

The video has triggered a wave of online reactions, with many praising the pedestrian’s courage.

PNN