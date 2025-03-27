India, the world’s most populous country, is grappling with a major issue—unemployment. Many people are struggling to find jobs.

Videos showing long lines and even stampede-like chaos outside companies during walk-in interviews have become common. Such videos often go viral and are shared by frustrated young people on social media.

Recently, one such viral video has been making waves on Reddit. The video caption reads: “Walk-in jobs reality.”

Many would assume that, since it’s a walk-in interview, around 10 to 50 people might be present. However, the reality is quite different. The video shows an extremely long line of candidates waiting outside the office building. While the exact number of job seekers is unclear, it appears to be in the hundreds.

Watch the viral video:

In the comment section of the viral video, one user wrote: “Sad reality. This is just a formality for the company. I literally saw them come to our college in January to fill up vacancies. This line is probably for just 2-3 posts. The company already has its candidates in mind.”

Another user said: “Damn, the number of people! Also, why are there no women in these lines? I saw similar job posts, and even there, it was mostly men.”

A third user simply commented: “This is so sad.”

PNN