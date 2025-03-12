People risk their lives by performing dangerous stunts to gain fame on social media. If luck is on their side, they succeed, but even the slightest mistake can be fatal. Every day, we see numerous such videos where stunts go wrong, leading to serious consequences. Meanwhile, a shocking video is going viral on social media, showing a man hanging from a moving train while making a reel—but what happens next might leave you stunned.

The video was shared by an account named @gharkekalesh with the caption, “A young guy fell from a moving train while performing a stunt for a Reel; later, people saved him somehow, Kasganj to Kanpur.” Since being posted, the video has garnered 257K views. Reacting, one user commented, “Thank God he survived—he had already sent a call to Yamraj.” Another wrote, “He will remember this reel for the rest of his life.”

A young guy fell from a moving train while performing a stunt for a Reel later people saved him somehow, Kasganj to Kanpur

The viral video, recorded from inside a moving train, shows the train speeding while a man dangerously dangles from it. People helped to prevent him from falling. Reports suggest that the man lost balance while attempting a stunt for a reel and was saved by fellow passengers. As the train slows down, they release him, and he falls onto the ground, narrowly escaping a fatal accident. Astonishingly, after getting up, the man boards the train again.