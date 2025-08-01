Every day, social media serves up a wide variety of videos. Some are funny, others shocking, and some so bizarre that it’s hard to believe what you’re seeing. One such video is currently going viral, and it’s left people stunned. Normally, when someone has slightly large or misshapen teeth, they visit a dentist. The dentist reshapes them, applies braces or aligners to correct the issue safely and professionally.

But in this viral video, a stone-cutting machine is being used to fix teeth. Yes, you read that right. This video is rapidly circulating across social media and is surprising everyone who watches it.

Instead of visiting a dentist, the man in the video goes to a mechanic to have his teeth fixed. Even more shockingly, the mechanic doesn’t hesitate; he fires up a heavy stone-cutting machine and applies it directly to the man’s teeth. The rotating blades are seen spinning right near his mouth. Watching this, many people were left terrified. Some assumed it must be a stunt, while others simply called it madness.

👉🏾 जो आप सोंच नहीं सकते वो हमारे देश भारत में हो जाता है। 👉🏾 अब देखिये यह मकान मिस्त्री पत्थर काटने वाली मशीन से एक युवक के दांत काट रहा है और युवक खुशी खुशी कटवा रहा है। 👉🏾 थोड़ा सा मशीन इधर-उधर हो जाती तो इसका क्या हाल होता। pic.twitter.com/KShrlN9NIo — Abhimanyu Singh Journalist (@Abhimanyu1305) July 30, 2025

The video, shared on the social media platform X by the user @Abhimanyu1305, has already crossed 1 lakh views. The comments section is full of reactions. One user wrote, “What kind of people are there in this country? That tooth will now feel hot and cold forever,” Another said, “This is the so-called jugaad in India, and not everyone has it.” A third user joked, “This brother should go to Khatron Ke Khiladi.” Someone else added, “Sometimes it feels like we didn’t get freedom from the British, the British got freedom from us!”