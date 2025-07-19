Crowd gatherings at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies are nothing new. However, a video from one of his rallies held in Motihari, Bihar, Friday is going viral on social media and has caught everyone’s attention. Interestingly, this video is not about speeches, welcomes, or announcements, but about a fierce ‘chair war’ between women in the audience gallery. The video shows women throwing chairs at each other, turning the entire area into a battlefield. It is being claimed that the video is from PM Modi’s rally in Motihari Friday.

According to reports, the crowd at the rally was so massive that there weren’t enough chairs for everyone to sit. Two groups of women allegedly began arguing over seating, which soon escalated into pushing, shoving, and then throwing chairs. The video clearly shows women hurling chairs at each other. As the situation spiraled out of control, security personnel rushed in and tried to calm both sides, but chaos continued for a few minutes.

Chair-Kalesh during PM Modi rally in Bihar:

It is unclear when and from what angle the video was recorded, but it is being claimed to be from the same rally where PM Modi delivered an election speech.

However, OrissaPOST could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Currently, there is no official confirmation regarding this viral video, but social media users are sharing varied reactions. Some quipped, “Now going to a rally means becoming a warrior for the chair,” while others wrote, “We’ve heard of fights for the chair in politics; now the public has joined in too.”

