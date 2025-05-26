It is said that marriage is a bond of love, but some turn into WWE and a video going viral on social media these days is proof of that. A middle-aged couple is seen in the video, in which the wife is beating her husband like a washerman beats clothes on a street corner. She grabs his hair and punches and kicks him like a pro MMA fighter.

Kalesh b/w Huaband and Wife on Middle of the Road: pic.twitter.com/iiagKX6LCk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 23, 2025

There is no shortage of words or action in this high-voltage fight. The (victim) husband is unable to understand anything and is sometimes attacking with his hands and sometimes with his legs, but every attack lands in vain in front of the wife. Meanwhile, people passing by on the road stop and watch the spectacle. Some even start recording it and that is why this ‘domestic war’ has now spread across the internet.

The video has been shared from an account named Ghar Ke Kalesh, and many people have liked it. Social media users are reacting differently to the video. One user wrote, “I also want this kind of love.” Another wrote, “Today’s woman is superior to all.” Yet another commented, “Wow aunty, how do you fight amazing!”