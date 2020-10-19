Mumbai: The gorgeous Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are going to be parents soon. The star couple has announced that a small guest would come to their house in January 2021.

Virat Kohli is in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League and accompanying him is his pregnant wife. Meanwhile, a new picture of Anushka and Virat has surfaced in the social media and gone viral.

The cricketer has shared this picture on his Instagram handle where Virat and Anushka are seen in a romantic style in a pool and assigned photo courtesy to his teammate AB de Villiers. Virat simply captioned the photo with the red heart icon and sunset icons.

The loved up photo is indeed a perfect one as it captures a magical moment between Anushka and Virat with the Dubai sunset painting the sky in shades of orange.

As soon as Virat Kohli shared the picture, it did not take long to go viral. The chemistry of both of them is seen in the picture. Many stars have commented on this. Dia Mirza has created a heart emoji while Kunal Khemu wrote ‘Beautiful shot’.

Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy in August, with the cutest statement ever: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” During the previous IPL matches, Anushka was spotted cheering for Virat from the stands.

Anushka was last seen in the film Zero, although she was very busy in her production house. She produced the web series Paatal Lok, the film Bulbul for the OTT platform. Both the series was well received by the audience and critics.