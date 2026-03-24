Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards enhancing urban safety, the Housing & Urban Development department, in collaboration with Odisha Fire Services, organised a high-level virtual workshop on fire safety awareness and preparedness here Monday.

The session focused on streamlining emergency response protocols and enhancing technical readiness across all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

Director General of Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi delivered the technical briefing. He highlighted preventive measures, modern firefighting equipment, and institutional readiness.

Highlighting the initiative’s pioneering nature, he noted that the H&UD department is the first in the state to organise such a comprehensive sensitisation programme, setting a benchmark for inter-departmental coordination in fire safety.

He announced that a statewide fire safety mock drill will take place this Saturday and urged all ULBs to ensure its success.

Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee emphasised integrating fire safety into urban governance.

She directed all ULBs to include fire safety measures in the Mukhya Mantri Sahari Bikas Yojana during the upcoming financial year.

Commissioners of all municipal corporations, executive officers of municipalities, and Notified Area Councils (NAC) representatives participated actively.

Fire officers and deputy fire officers also joined virtually, ensuring a cohesive approach across the state.

The workshop addressed urgent safety needs following recent fire incidents. Discussions revolved around three pillars: preparedness, prevention, and public awareness.

Officials outlined key action points, including continuous sensitisation of officials and citizens, mandatory safety inspections, and grassroots awareness campaigns.

Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua set the agenda, stressing the importance of coordinated state-wide preparedness.

The workshop concluded with directives for ULB heads to initiate safety audits and awareness drives immediately to mitigate risks and prevent future mishaps.