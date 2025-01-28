Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that he has visited Odisha nearly 30 times as the PM and toured most of the state’s districts.

Modi said this while addressing the ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make In Odisha Conclave, 2025’ attended by around 7,500 business delegates from around the country and abroad.

“I have great affection for Odisha. As a Prime Minister, I have visited Odisha nearly 30 times. In independent India, I am the Prime Minister who has visited the state the most number of times,” he said.

Modi asserted that Odisha is the most suitable place for investment and it plays a significant role in building a developed India.

Stating that this is his second visit to the state in January this year, Modi said the love and affection of people has dragged him to Odisha.

He highlighted that the people have resolved to build a prosperous state, and the Union government was providing all support to achieve this goal.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the investments made by all partners will elevate both their businesses and the state’s progress to new heights.

Modi also noted that there were huge industrial hubs, ports, trade hubs in eastern India and Odisha’s participation in this was remarkable.

“Odisha used to be an important centre in South Eastern Asian trade and the ports were a gateway to India,” the Prime Minister said.

Stating that Bali Yatra is celebrated every year in Odisha, he recalled the recent visit of the President of Indonesia to India.

“Indonesian President told me that there were probably traces of Odisha in his DNA,” Modi said.

Including Tuesday’s tour, Modi visited Odisha five times in eight months. Earlier, he came to Bhubaneswar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government led by Mohan Charan Majhi June 12 last year and to launch the women empowerment scheme Subhadra September 17. He also inaugurated the DGP/IGP conference November 30 and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas January 9.

PTI