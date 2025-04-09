Bhubaneswar: Amid internal strife in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the Waqf Bill vote and growing speculation of a possible party split, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday defended VK Pandian and denied his involvement in party affairs.

“I want to clearly state that VK Pandian, in the past, has done a lot of good work not only for the state but also for the party,” Patnaik told reporters at his residence in Bhubaneswar. “He should not be criticised or blamed for anything. Also, he left the party 10 months ago and is not involved in any of the party’s work.”

Patnaik also bashed former BJD legislator Prabhat Tripathy.

“Prabhat Tripathy, ex-MLA, was expelled from the BJD some years ago after being named in a chit fund case. He also spent some time in jail,” Patnaik said. “I want to clarify again that he does not belong to the party.”