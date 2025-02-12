Nepal Engineering College has sparked controversy after a video of a student performing a “vulgar” dance during the Saraswati Puja celebrations went viral.

The incident has led to widespread criticism, with many calling it disrespectful to the religious significance of the festival. Notably, Saraswati Puja, a sacred Hindu festival, is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, knowledge and arts

In the viral video, a female student can be seen wearing revealing attire and performing suggestive dance moves on stage, with an image of Goddess Saraswati in the background. The audience can be heard clapping and cheering, further fueling the outrage.

Many online users have condemned the act, accusing the institution of failing to uphold the sanctity of the occasion.

The controversy has sparked debates on social media about the boundaries of artistic expression and cultural respect. As discussions continue, authorities at Nepal Engineering College have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Watch the viral video below:

PNN