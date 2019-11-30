Anushka Sharma is a happy woman after her marriage with team India skipper Virat Kohli. The lovely couple often gives PDA goals to their fans with their love-filled tours and pictures.

However, there is shocking news for fans of Anushka and Virat. Yes, there were reports that Anushka was reportedly dating Suresh Raina. However, the rumours have been quashed by both Anushka and Raina.

Even as the air was filled with talks of Suresh Raina dating actress Anushka Sharma, the dashing India middle-order batsman had strictly denied any romantic association with the Bollywood star.

“I don’t know where these rumours are coming from, and that too after such a long time. I have met Anushka just a couple of times. She’s a very nice girl – that’s all. We met at a party in London nearly a year ago and after that we and our friends went out for dinner.

There’s no question of my dating her or any other Bollywood actor. I will never date an actor or a model. My family will never accept her. We are a middle class family and an actress will never be able to gel with us,” Raina said.

“As and when I get into a relationship, I’ll flaunt her to the world. I’m looking for a soul mate and in any case I’m not very much for casual dating. I’m such a simple guy, away from this dating, ‘shating’ business. Abhi mere paas time hi kahan hai kisi affair mein padne ka. Any relationship requires a lot of time and I don’t have that. Har time phone pe baat karne se relationship nahi chalti,” Raina added.

The left-handed batsman opined: “I will go for a simple girl who’s completely in tune with me and who gets along with my family.”