In a viral video that’s now making the rounds online, a bizarre yet intense rescue unfolded right in the heart of Bengaluru.

It all began when a 30-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, allegedly drunk, decided to climb a jackfruit tree. Not just any tree—it was a 30-foot-tall one located near the Commissioner’s Office at Embassy Apartments.

His mission? To grab some jackfruits.

Watch the viral video here:

A ‘hanging by the branch moment’ in Bengaluru

A man, who tried to steal jackfruit from a tree in Embassy Apartment near city police commissioners’s office on Ali Asker Road in CBD, lost balance pic.twitter.com/baI7TAlDQQ — Akhand Bharat (@AkhandBharat_X) June 26, 2025

But his wild fruit chase quickly turned into a high-stakes drama. A security guard spotted him mid-climb. Panicked, the man clung tightly to a branch, refusing to come down. That’s when locals and the police stepped in.

In the viral video, you can see them rushing to help, stretching out a tarpaulin under the tree, hoping to catch him safely. But things didn’t go as planned.

Within seconds, the man lost his grip and came crashing down. The impact was bad—he reportedly suffered serious spinal injuries. What started off as a drunken adventure ended in a 10-minute thriller, with a painful twist.

Netizens are both shocked and amused, with the viral video racking up thousands of shares and comments. Some are calling it straight out of a movie. Others are using it as a reminder of what not to do after a few drinks.

PNN