Uttar Pradesh: Have you ever seen a snake swallowing a big animal? A video has gone viral on social media in which a Burmese python can be seen swallowing a big deer inside minutes.

This video has been shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle. The video is from Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing the video, Parveen Kaswan wrote: “Unbelievable !! This Burmese python was too much hungry so swallows whole deer. From Dudhwa sent by @WildLense_India for sharing.”

Unbelievable !! This Burmese python was too much hungry so swallows whole deer. From Dudhwa sent by @WildLense_India for sharing. pic.twitter.com/QdCBXEy4vZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 28, 2020

The two-minute video shows the snake is slowly putting the whole deer in its mouth. The horrifying video ends with the python completely swallowing the deer.

The video has been viewed more than 21,000 times since it was posted. It has also dragged a number of shocked comments and curious questions from viewers. According to report, pythons are able to digest even horns and often prey on deer.