Bhubaneswar: Visitors at Odisha’s famed Chilika Lake were left stunned Friday after a massive tornado-like formation appeared over the water, creating a rare and dramatic spectacle.

Eyewitnesses said the towering spiral of wind and water, resembling a waterspout, was seen in the southwestern direction of the Kalijai Temple, the presiding deity of the lake.

The phenomenon, known locally as Hatiasundha — meaning “elephant trunk” — appeared suddenly while hundreds of tourists were enjoying boat rides and sightseeing.

A staggering visual of a tornado occurring in Odisha's Khordha district took tourists by surprise and panicked them for a few moments. The sky-high storm over the lake was a rare event on Friday.

The sudden shift in atmospheric pressure reportedly caused the spiral to form, sending ripples of panic among tourists, many of whom screamed and ran for safety. The formation lasted only a few minutes before dissipating.

Odisha, a coastal state frequently affected by cyclones and tropical storms, rarely witnesses such tornado-like occurrences. Videos captured by tourists quickly went viral on social media, with many calling it a once-in-a-lifetime sight.