A viral video making the rounds online is leaving netizens both shocked and amazed. The compilation, featuring heart-stopping moments where people narrowly escape disaster, has already garnered over 3.6 million views and more than 56,000 likes on X. It’s a visual rollercoaster—one that shows how sheer luck or uncanny timing can mean the difference between life and tragedy.

In one of the most jaw-dropping clips, a man riding a scooter narrowly avoids being hit by a speeding car. While he escapes unscathed, his scooter is not so lucky—it gets completely pulled apart in the impact. Another tense moment shows a man sprinting for his life as a car hurtles toward him at high speed. He manages to dodge it with just inches to spare.

Watch the viral video:

Cuando terminen las películas de destino final deberían decir “basada en hechos reales” y poner este video. 😨😨😨 pic.twitter.com/TFX2t0vMaq — Katscarey (@KatsCarey) April 4, 2025

The video also features a fiery scene where a rolling tyre—engulfed in flames—zips past a woman who steps aside just seconds before it could have struck her. In another dramatic clip, an Indian woman is seen narrowly missing flying water drums. One of them traps her inside for a brief moment, but she emerges unhurt, leaving viewers in disbelief.

Three other clips in the compilation showcase massive roof-like structures collapsing frighteningly close to people—yet no one is harmed.

The comment section is buzzing with reactions. While many viewers are calling it pure luck, others are debating whether it was coincidence or some sort of divine intervention that spared the people involved. Regardless of the explanation, one thing’s clear—these viral videos are impossible to look away from.

PNN