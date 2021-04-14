Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar was picked by Mumbai Indians at his base price Rs 20 lakh in Indian Premier League auctions.

Although he has not played yet in this year’s IPL, there are a lot of expectations from Arjun.

Meanwhile, an old video of Arjun has surfaced on social media where he is smashing sixes out of the park.

In the 2012 video, Arjun can be seen in a Mumbai Indians jersey and batting against a bowling machine.

A left-arm pacer, Arjun made his Under-19 debut for India in the Youth Test Series against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018. Arjun has also played for the Mumbai Under-19, Under-16 and Under-14 teams in the past. During the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, Arjun picked up 19 wickets in 5 matches including two five-wicket hauls.

Arjun attended an NCA residential camp in Dharamsala and impressed with his pace and accuracy during the academy games in Himachal Pradesh. In January 2017, he represented a CCI XI at the Bradman Oval in Adelaide, where he made a quickfire 48 as opener and returned with four wickets with the ball.