Karnataka: Resentment is spreading in Karnataka after a brutal video showing the attack on a 38-year-old woman in Davanagere went viral.

According to reports, the woman, Shabina Banu, along with her relative Nasreen (32) and a man named Fayaz, was summoned to the local mosque, Jama Masjid in Tavarekere village of the district’s Channagiri taluk, after a complaint was filed by her husband, Jameel Ahmed Shameer.

According to officials, when Shabina’s husband found Fayaz and Nasreen at their home, he lodged a complaint against them, leading to a confrontation. Upon reaching the mosque, Shabina was ambushed by six men who thrashed her with sticks and pipes, leaving her severely injured.

Inclusive Karnataka: Muslim women beaten in Sharia style by Muslim men. Most important "It happened outside mosque". pic.twitter.com/lSAg7Yl3kY — Facts (@BefittingFacts) April 15, 2025

After the video went viral, police arrested six individuals—Mohammad Niyaz, Mohammad Gauspeer, Chand Basha, Inayat Ullah, Dastagir, and Rasool, all of whom were named in Shabina’s complaint.

Shabina lodged a formal complaint April 11 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A special investigation team was constituted, and the accused were traced.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.