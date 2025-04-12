A CCTV viral clip is doing the rounds on social media, showing how a simple act of kindness turned into a nightmare.

Captured on a roadside camera, the viral clip begins innocently — an elderly man approaches what appears to be a homeless youth lying on the pavement, shivering in the cold.

With all the tenderness in the world, the old man gently covers the destitute figure with a shawl, hoping to offer warmth in the biting weather.

But just when you think humanity still has hope, the story takes a dark U-turn and humanity quite literally leaves the chat.

The so-called homeless man springs up like a trap ready to snap. Before the elderly gentleman can even process what’s happening, he’s dragged to the ground. What follows is a brutal assault that’s hard to watch.

The viral clip was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘I Post Forbidden Videos’.

Homeless man assaults and robs an elderly man who is trying to help him pic.twitter.com/jqUBPi2DbY — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) April 9, 2025

The assailant pummels the good Samaritan mercilessly, as the latter pleads for mercy, stunned that his selfless gesture has earned him violence in return.

In the blink of an eye, the motive becomes clear — robbery. The attacker begins to snatch at the man’s pockets and belongings, ripping through layers in search of valuables. The old man tries to resist, but the odds are stacked against him.

In the final moments of the video, the robber flees the scene, leaving the old man battered and shaken. He makes a desperate attempt to chase the thug, but age and injury hold him back.

The viral clip has stirred a hornet’s nest on X, with users slamming the attacker and calling for justice.

One user commented, “Stop helping homeless people. Too many naive children believe they are all down on their luck, regular people. They are drug addicts who have attacked and stolen from their own family.”

Another user wrote, “Sadly, he won’t want to help anyone homeless again after that.”

PNN