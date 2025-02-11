Mumbai: A “wholesome” video of an auto rickshaw driver singing karaoke at a traffic light in Mumbai has taken the internet by storm.

The video, originally shared by Reddit user @amitaries1, showcases the driver’s confidence and creativity as he passionately sings a Hindi song while waiting for the signal to turn green.

The Reddit user, who was visiting Mumbai for a conference, stumbled upon this unique moment near the Lemon Tree Hotel on Andheri-Kurla Road. In his post, he praised the driver’s spirit, writing, “Bravo to his confidence & creativity. Since I live in Delhi, I must admit that I rarely witness such brilliance in my city. God Bless Him.”

According to @amitaries1, his Mumbai colleagues were already familiar with the auto driver’s musical talent. They revealed that he is well-known in the area for his love of singing and frequently entertains commuters with impromptu karaoke sessions.

The video has sparked admiration and joy among netizens, with many appreciating the driver’s positivity and passion for music. Social media users flooded the comment section with praises, calling him an inspiration and a reminder to find happiness in small moments.

One user commented, “What’s your excuse for not following your passion? This is soo brilliant !!” Another delighted viewer praised the auto-rickshaw driver, saying, “Awesome blossom!!”

Expressing admiration, one user wrote, “That’s so cool. Would love to sit in his rick.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “This is so wholesome! And the guy is actually singing very well. Superb!”

Watch the viral video here:

PNN