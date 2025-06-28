Usually in Indian weddings, brides remain reserved and stay busy with customs and traditions. But here’s a bride whose stunt has gone viral on social media and left fans holding their stomachs with laughter. Yes, in a video that’s going viral, a bride is seen riding a Bullet motorcycle in her red bridal attire and creating quite a scene. Her glamorous moment turned chaotic when she lost balance and landed straight in a drain. What followed could rival the climax of a comedy film.

In the video, the bride, dressed in a red lehenga, heavy jewellery, and full bridal makeup, mounts a Bullet bike. The background buzzes with relatives cheering, mobile cameras rolling everyone expecting a picture-perfect Instagram moment. She starts the Bullet and rides it confidently. For the first few seconds, everything was smooth. She looks like a lioness on wheels. But then, fate intervenes the clutch slips, the bike wobbles, and in the next moment crash!

The bride falls straight into a drain along with the Bullet. A brief silence follows before the cameraman, who had been capturing everything, drops the camera and rushes over in full “rescue mode.” The video ends with everyone laughing uncontrollably.

The clip, shared by an Instagram page named @rareindianclips, has garnered millions of views and countless reactions. One user commented, “Bullet is a king, sister, don’t try to be a queen.” Another wrote, “Here comes the bride… straight into the drain!” While someone else added, “Didi’s ‘moy moy’ moment is gone!”