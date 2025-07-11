Rain has lashed many parts of the country, submerging roads and causing widespread waterlogging and flash floods, severely affecting daily life. Vehicular movement has been disrupted as rainwater fills the streets.

Meanwhile, a heart-touching video has surfaced from Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, showing a man whose mobile phone was drowned in rainwater on the road. He searches for his phone in the water for a long time, but after failing to find it, he becomes disheartened and breaks down in tears.

This emotional video was shared from an account named @gharkekalesh. The caption reads: “A person burst into tears after his mobile phone fell into rainwater in Jaipur.” The video has garnered over 539,000 views so far.

Guy breaking down in tears after his mobile phone reportedly slipped into rainwater in Jaipur.

pic.twitter.com/JBx0dwQziw — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 10, 2025

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Honestly, it is very heartbreaking to see this.” Another commented, “I want to give him a phone. Please share his details so that I can contact him.”

The incident reportedly took place in the Ramniwas Bagh area of Jaipur, where a man named Haldhar, a resident of Subhash Chowk, fell from his Activa scooter and his mobile phone slipped into the rainwater.

The video shows him searching for his phone in the water for a long time, but when he fails to find it, he becomes completely disheartened and starts crying. The entire incident was captured on camera and is now going viral.