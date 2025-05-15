It is often said, do not mess with dogs, especially when they are in a pack. A recent viral video on social media proved exactly that. In the video, a leopard attacked a dog that was sleeping alone. But as soon as the dog was attacked, the entire pack arrived and what happened next stunned everyone.

The video shows a street scene where dogs were sleeping in their usual spots. Suddenly, a leopard pounced on one of the dogs. In seconds, the rest of the pack responded fiercely. Caught off guard, the leopard tried to flee, but the dogs chased it down, cornered it, and bit it repeatedly.

The video is going viral, and users are both shocked and amazed. Social media is abuzz with reactions to this intense faceoff between the leopard and the street dogs.

Kalesh b/w Dogs and Leopard (In Haridwar, a leopard attacked a dog sleeping on the road. It grabbed its neck. Meanwhile, several other dogs came. They attacked the leopard and chased him away)

pic.twitter.com/AfbYGZJgED — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 14, 2025

The video was shared from an account X named Ghar ke Kalesh. One user commented, “Wow, what a pounce, but dogs in the street are also lions.” Another said, “This just proves that unity is the greatest strength.” Someone else wrote, “This is what it means when they say a dog is a lion in its own street.”