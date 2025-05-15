India defeating Pakistan is not unusual, but now Pakistan is facing embarrassment on international platforms. Recently, it was called out twice on a foreign news program, surprising many observers. Foreign audiences are beginning to see through Pakistan’s usual approach of seeking sympathy through misinformation.

The country also appears to be facing bias in televised international debates. A viral video circulating on social media has sparked anger among Pakistanis and their supporters.

British journalist and TV host Piers Morgan recently hosted a debate on his YouTube channel, Piers Morgan Uncensored, focusing on the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Representing Pakistan were former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and podcast host Shehzad Ghias Shaikh of The Pakistan Experience. Representing India were journalist Barkha Dutt and content creator Ranveer Allahabadia.

Although the topic was serious, many Pakistani social media users criticized the show. They said the debate was unfair, claiming the Pakistani guests were repeatedly interrupted, treated harshly, and their remarks dismissed. Meanwhile, Indian participants were reportedly given more time and space to present their views.

As clips from the show went viral, social media reactions poured in. One user commented, “This is how you behave with Pakistan? Shameful.” Another wrote, “If you lie everywhere, this is bound to happen.” A third added, “The countdown for Pakistan has begun.”

The episode highlights what many are calling a shift in global perception, one that increasingly works against Pakistan.