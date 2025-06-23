If there is nothing left on social media, then jugaad is still alive, and the latest example of Indian jugaadbaazi that’s going viral will blow your mind. You might jump from your seat and scream, “I wish I had known this earlier!” Yes, this time it wasn’t a cold drink bottle or headphones in the train, but a guy who boarded with a pedestal fan. He didn’t ask anyone, nor did he care about anyone. He just plugged in the fan, switched it on, and sat back to enjoy the breeze, as if it weren’t a general coach but his own drawing room.

Ab yehi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/n42MYUJ6PK — Manish RJ (@mrjethwani_) June 22, 2025

It’s clearly visible in the viral video that the train compartment is completely packed; people are seen standing. Then the camera pans, and there he is, a man sitting calmly with a pedestal fan (yes, the big swinging one) placed near his seat, plugged into the mobile charging point on the wall.

The video has been shared from an account named @mrjethwani_, and it has been viewed by 364.1K people, with many also liking and sharing it. As expected, social media users are reacting in all kinds of ways. One user wrote, “The real status of Indian Railways has been exposed.” Another commented, “This looks like a fan-Bharat train.” And yet another user said, “India has no shortage of people with jugaad.”