In a jaw-dropping viral video that’s making the rounds on social media, a man is seen scaling a building like a seasoned athlete to save a child dangling from the fourth-floor balcony.

The clip begins with a heart-stopping moment: a small child hanging precariously from the balcony railings of a high-rise building. A neighbour is visible on the adjacent side, seemingly trying to help but struggling to reach the child.

Then enters the “real-life Spider-Man”. Without hesitation, a man begins climbing up the building’s facade, gripping balcony sidebars and pulling himself up floor by floor. In what feels like seconds, he reaches the fourth floor and manages to pull the child to safety—no ropes, no harness, just pure guts and grit.

Watch the viral video:

Man scales building to save dangling child pic.twitter.com/NjSNFjVSyu — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) April 3, 2025

The heroic act, captured on camera, has racked up more than 1.4 lakh views and 1,800 likes. Viewers can’t get enough of the man’s swift and fearless action.

“This shows that humanity is still alive in this world,” one user commented.

Another chimed in with praise but also posed a valid question: “Real hero in a real world. But the question is that there was already a man who could have easily pulled the kid up then why he was waiting for this guy?”

Another user commented with a GIF of Spider-Man, playfully comparing the man to the superhero.

Regardless of the unanswered questions, one thing’s for sure—the viral video has struck a chord online, not just for the thrilling rescue but for reminding everyone that real-life heroes still exist.

PNN