A viral video is doing the rounds on various social media platforms, showing a taller girl in a black top mercilessly attacking another girl after being accused of calling her a “wh*re.”

The viral video, which has racked up thousands of views, has left social media divided.

The viral video opens with tension thick enough to cut with a knife. The aggressor, a fierce-looking girl in a black top, strides toward the shorter girl in blue jeans and a black t-shirt. With a voice dripping in fury, she demands, “Did you call me a wh*re?”

The shorter girl, clearly caught off guard, vehemently denies the accusation. She attempts to defuse the situation, raising her hands in peace, but the crowd has other ideas. Background voices egg on the confrontation, fuelling the fire.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a handle named ‘girl fights’.

Girl gets beat up for calling her a wh*re #Fights pic.twitter.com/3qga8RT8jJ — girl fights 👾 (@Darcy1643504) December 11, 2024

Suddenly, with the speed of a lightning strike, the taller girl lunges, grabbing the shorter girl’s hair and yanking her down with brute force. What follows is a relentless flurry of punches. The blacktop-wearing girl dominates the fight, hammering the shorter girl’s chest, face, and abdomen with no mercy in sight.

As quickly as it starts, the assault ends. The taller girl releases her grip, stepping back with the swagger of a warrior who just won a battle. The bystanders, rather than offering sympathy, boo the beaten girl, cementing her defeat.

Social media is ablaze with reactions, some cheering the aggressor for “teaching a lesson”, while others condemn the violence.

One ‘X’ user commented: “Pathetic.”

Another user wrote: “ ‘Keep going keep going’ when she clearly don’t wanna fight damn people r weird man” (sic).

PNN