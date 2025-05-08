Keonjhar: Indian environmentalist Rajendra Singh, also known as Jal Purush or Waterman for his work in water conservation, joined the ‘Baitarani Banchao Yatra’ in this district Wednesday as part of a two-day visit to raise awareness about the protection of the Baitarani River. The drive began from Gonasika, the river’s origin point.

During his interactions with the locals, the conservationist emphasised the urgent need to safeguard rivers, forests, and land from industrial exploitation. “The Baitarani belongs to the people, not a commodity for companies,” he said, adding, “Industries are using river water to transport iron ore through slurry pipelines, which harms tribals, forests, and ecosystems.” He said the purpose of the campaign is to make people aware of the vital link between water, land, and forests, and to check destructive practices.

Sudarshan Das, coordinator of the Mahanadi Banchao Movement, said the sacred Baitarani, worshipped like the Ganga is under threat. “It is the lifeline of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, and Bhadrak districts. Its survival is crucial for both people and wildlife,” he said. Participants alleged that despite government restrictions, companies are drawing water from the river during dry months, leading to shortages downstream.

Also Read: Couple arrested for murder of grandmother

The group will visit an intake well and slurry pipeline in Basantpur Thursday, followed by a visit to the Kanpur Irrigation Project site to meet displaced and affected farmers. Activists, including Padma Shri Daitari Naik of Keonjhar and Ashok Thakkar of Barbil, joined the yatra. The group also plans to visit the Sona and Karo rivers in the Joda mining area, where pollution from mining and industrial activities has become a growing concern.