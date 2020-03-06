Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): A part-time teacher of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in this district of West Bengal allegedly committed suicide due to frequent salary cuts, police said Friday.

Twenty eight-year-old Abhrajyoti Biswas, a resident of Siliguri one of the main towns of this district was found hanging Thursday in one of the rooms of the ITI, a police officer said.

Colleagues of Biswas have alleged that he was depressed over the frequent slashing of his salary by ITI Principal Ranbir Singh on minor pretexts, they said.

The ITI teachers staged a demonstration inside the principal’s office after the body of Biswas was found and have decided to boycott classes Friday in protest against their colleague’s death, sources said. The deceased’s colleagues claimed that to avoid salary cut, despite suffering from typhoid, Biswas had recently attended work for several days carrying bottles of saline injected to his arm, the police officer informed.

Subhashree Moitra, a colleague of Biswas said that a day before his death, the teacher had expressed to her about his difficulties in running a family comprising an aged mother and a brother with what remains of his meagre salary after frequent cuts.

In the suicide note he left behind for his mother, Biswas wrote that he has no debts, said the police.

PTI