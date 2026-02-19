Wedding videos often go viral on social media. Sometimes they feature the groom’s explosive dance moves, while others show the bride filming a reel on stage. At times, the bride and groom’s grand entrance grabs headlines, and in other cases, a video of a shower of money becomes a trend. Amid all the grandeur and ostentation, simplicity often gets left behind.

But these days, a wedding video is going viral that is completely different from all of these. Netizens are saying, “What simplicity, what culture.”

Instagram user Aarush shared a video of this special moment. He captioned it, “Thinking of doing something different.”

In the video, after the wedding rituals are complete, the bride and groom approach the catering staff with dishes filled with food. The staff members are seen seated in a row on chairs. Smiling, the couple begins serving food to everyone, one by one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Cinematographer🎬 (@aarush7069)

The catering staff initially appears shocked by this unexpected gesture, but soon smiles spread across their faces. Amid the grandeur and hustle and bustle of the wedding, this scene creates a calm and emotional atmosphere. Often, the hard work of those working behind the scenes at large events goes unnoticed, but this couple sought to honour that effort.

The video sparked a flood of positive reactions on social media. Many users commented that it proves humility and respect are still alive today. People said that such small but genuine gestures recognise the hard work of those who serve with a smile, even after a long and tiring day.

The comments section was flooded with well-wishes. One user wrote, “May God bless you and your family with happiness.” Another said, “Wow, what a generous tradition! The family must have been heartened by this video.” Someone even wrote, “Even if it’s a show, it’s still good.”