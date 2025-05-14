Washington: The White House Tuesday announced what it described as “the largest defence sales agreement in US history” — a nearly $142 billion package of arms and military training deals with Saudi Arabia.

While the statement provided few specifics, it said the agreements fall into five main categories: air and space forces, air and missile defence, maritime security, land force modernization and border security, and upgrades to information and communication systems. The deal also includes training for the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, including support for military academies and medical services.

“Our defence relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is stronger than ever under President Donald Trump’s leadership,” the White House said in a fact sheet, which called the agreement the largest U.S. defence cooperation deal to date. It also cited a broader $600 billion investment pledge from Saudi Arabia in various American industries.

The State Department, which oversees foreign military sales, referred questions to the White House. Officials there did not immediately respond. The fact sheet’s reference to “sales that we intend to complete” suggests that some elements of the deal may not yet be finalised.

During Trump’s first term, a similarly large defence agreement with Saudi Arabia was announced, though that package included non-binding commitments and deals already in progress.

