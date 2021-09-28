Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a woman died and her daughter-in-law was critically injured after a portion of the wall of their house collapsed on them at Tarajanga village under Kankadahada block in Dhenkanal district late Monday night.

The identities of the deceased and injured woman were yet to be identified.

According to a source, the house was a thatched one and its walls were rain-soaked. After having dinner, they went to sleep. In the night, a portion of the wall caved in, trapping the women. The mud walls had weakened due to incessant rainfall under the impact of cyclonic storm Gulab.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post mortem. They also rescued the deceased’s daughter-in-law, who was critically injured and rushed her to a nearby government hospital.

The police have launched an investigation, it was learnt.

PNN