Deogarh: A woman was allegedly murdered and her body set on fire by her husband to destroy evidence in Deogarh district, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Malharbahal village under Kundheigola police limits in Riamal block.

The partially charred body of the woman was recovered about 300 metres from her house. The deceased has been identified as Laxmipriya Sahu, the wife of the accused Jashobant Sahu.

The victim’s brother, Murali Sahu, alleged that Jashobant had committed the murder.

According to the complaint, the couple frequently quarrelled over domestic issues, and the accused had allegedly assaulted his wife on several occasions in the past.

He is suspected of having killed her Sunday, and later set the body on fire in a nearby agricultural field behind the house in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Nearly 70 per cent of the body was burnt. The woman’s slippers were found at the scene, and police suspect that petrol may have been used to burn the body.

Police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

While the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear, the accused has been detained.

A case (101/26) has been registered, and further inquiry is underway. A scientific team has also been informed to assist in the investigation.