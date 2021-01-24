Malkangiri: Lachi Khara, a woman cadre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), gave up arms and surrendered before Odisha Police Sunday.

Khara surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police.

Khara was an area committee member of military platoon under the Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border (MKVB) division of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Khara is learnt to have been disappointed with the Maoist leaders’ behaviour towards women cadres. She made up her mind to give up the arms and shun the path of violence to live a normal life only when she realised that the party leaders are hardly doing anything for the downtrodden people in the society. At the time of induction, she was told that the party was working for the downtrodden.

The police have assured financial assistance and rehabilitation to the ex-Maoist cadre as per the Odisha Government’s surrender policy.

PNN