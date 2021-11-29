Chennai: Chennai Police are probing into a complaint filed by 28-year-old woman Yasmin that two men robbed her of Rs 2.5 lakh which she had received by selling her baby. The woman, a native of Puzhal, complained that the incident occurred Sunday.

In the complaint lodged at the Vepery police station, Yasmin said that a woman, Jayageetha who arranged the sale of the baby might be behind the money theft.

The police have constituted special teams and launched search for Jayageetha and two men who the complainant alleges to have robbed her of the money.

According to Yasmin, she met Jayageetha, a resident of Tsunami colony in Ennore during a visit to a private hospital in Kellys, and he befriended her.

Yasmin was pregnant with her second child and wanted to abort it as her husband had left her and she was struggling to make the two ends meet on her own.

The woman said that Jayageetha convinced her that she would get her lot of money if she sells the baby to a person. Yasmin gave birth to a baby boy on November 21 at a government hospital and after a week, Jayageetha asked her to bring the baby boy to Purasawalkam High Road.

She said that Jayageetha introduced her to another woman, Dhanam, and two male accomplices and asked her to sign in a blank paper which they would use as a ‘bond’. She handed over the baby boy to Dhanam and an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was given to her.

Yasmin in her complaint said that when she was returning home along with her daughter, Sharmila, the two men followed her in a two-wheeler and stopped her auto in between, threatened her, and snatched the money from her. She complained that they rode off after taking the money and she suspect that Jayageetha is behind the theft.

A senior police officer told IANS that there seems to be some missing dots and that the police are studying all the angles in the case. He, however, said that the police are tracking Jayageetha, Dhanam, and the two men.