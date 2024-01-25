Daringbadi: Police Thursday recovered the mutilated body of a woman in a dense forest under Daringbadi police limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

The deceased woman was identified as Shantana Nayak, a resident of Dakarbadi village.

“It is a case of murder,” Daringbadi Police Station IIC Anand Chandra Patra said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the woman was strangulated to death, a police source said.

Following the recovery of the body, her husband was detained by the cops for questioning.

According to a source, Shantana had been missing since Tuesday. Later, her family members found her body in the forest Thursday and informed the police.

The police informed that Shantana and her husband got married around seven years ago. However, the victim was not accepted by her in-laws as they belonged to different castes.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

PNN