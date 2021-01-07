Los Angeles: The woman who was fatally shot Wednesday as Donald Trump’s backers stormed the US Capitol has been identified as Ashli Babbitt. She was a ‘strong supporter’ of outgoing President Trump. Ashli Babbitt had also served in the United States Air Force, according to press reports.

Violence erupted in the normally solemn home of the US legislature after hundreds of protesters seeking to overturn Trump’s election loss swarmed the building in Washington. “The woman is Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran. She served four tours with the US Air Force,” San Diego TV station ‘KUSI’ reported, citing the woman’s husband. “She was a strong supporter of President Trump,” the report added. It also said that Babbitt was from the San Diego area in southern California.

Washington police have confirmed a woman’s death, but have not identified the deceased. They have also not offered details on the circumstances of the shooting, which is now under investigation.

Babbitt was shot amid chaotic and violent scenes inside the Capitol building, where some security personnel drew their guns as protesters advanced. She died shortly after being wounded, Washington police said without elaborating.

TV channel ‘Fox 5’ reported Babbitt owned a business in San Diego with her husband. However, her husband did not accompany Babbitt to Washington. “I really don’t know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law reportedly told the station.

Babbitt identified herself as a war veteran on her Twitter account. She noted her love for the US. She had recently retweeted messages in support of Trump and from those coming to Washington for Wednesday’s rally.

“Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!,” Babbitt wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

Now however, she is gone.