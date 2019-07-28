Jhumpura: Demanding electric connection under BPL Yojana, hundreds of women of Arsala panchyat gheraoed the electricity office at Jhumpura in Keonjhar district, Friday.

Families that come under the below poverty line (BPL) should be provided with free electricity as per state government’s rule. Accordingly a survey was conducted in 2016 by the district administration to identify the BPL families in various villages of the district. During the survey, some residents of Ward No. 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 were identified as eligible families for free electricity connection in Arshala panchayat.

A consultancy agency has taken the tender to give power connections to the identified BPL families in the village. But due to slow progress in erecting electricity poles, only 70% work had been completed.

Around 309 BPL families of those wards have been complaining at NESCO office and the Block Office, Jhumpura. But both NESCO and BDO had turned a deaf ear to the complaint. Irked over their non-response, hundreds of women had gheraoed the electricity office at Jhumpura.

Looking at the sensitiveness of the matter, NESCO superintendent Narayan Das and executive engineer of Joda branch A.K Mohant visited the spot and assured the women of electric connections soon. After getting the assurance the agitators called off their protest.

But they threatened if no action is taken within three days thet will gherao the Jhumpura electricity office for an indefinite period.

When NESCO superintendent was asked about the threat, he said, “We will sort out the problem within three days.”

