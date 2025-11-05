New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated her World Cup victory in a unique style as she got the trophy tattooed on her arms. She also got ‘2025’ and ‘52’ inked, denoting the year of the win and the margin of the victory.

“Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day 1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful,” she captioned her Instagram post while sharing a picture of the new tattoo.

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana got a tattoo of the World Cup trophy on her forearm, with ‘2025’ inked just below it, denoting the year of the team’s historic victory.

IANS